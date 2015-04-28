Mattress maker Tempur Sealy sales rise 5 pct

April 28 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy
International Inc reported a 5.4 percent rise in
quarterly sales, helped by higher demand in its North America
business, the company's largest market.
Net income attributable to Tempur Sealy fell to $23.4
million, or 38 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March
31 from $27.4 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $739.5 million from $701.9 million.
North America net sales increased 7.5 percent to $594.1
million in the quarter.
(Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)