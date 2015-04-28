Mattress maker Tempur Sealy sales rise 5 pct

April 28 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc reported a 5.4 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand in its North America business, the company's largest market.

Net income attributable to Tempur Sealy fell to $23.4 million, or 38 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $27.4 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $739.5 million from $701.9 million.

North America net sales increased 7.5 percent to $594.1 million in the quarter.