UPDATE 2-Tempur Sealy shareholders vote to remove CEO, chairman from board

* Mark Sarvary continues to serve as CEO
* Sarvary, 2 directors to tender resignation as board
members
* Shares rise as much as 4.6 pct after results
(Adds details from Tempur Sealy statement, background)
By Nayan Das
May 8 Tempur Sealy International Inc's
shareholders voted to remove its chief executive and chairman
from its board, agreeing with its largest shareholder H Partners
Management LLC that the mattress maker needed a change in
leadership.
CEO Mark Sarvary, Chairman P. Andrews McLane and Nominating
Committee Chairman Christopher Masto will tender their
resignations as directors, Tempur Sealy said on Friday.
The board will decide whether or not to accept the
resignations after the nominating and corporate governance
committee assesses and makes its recommendation.
Sarvary continues to serve as the CEO, the company said.
Tempur Sealy's shares, which were up about 1 percent before
the news, rose as much as 4.6 percent in afternoon trading after
H Partners provided preliminary results of the vote.
H Partners has a nearly 10 percent stake in Tempur Sealy.
The hedge fund, which launched a website
"fixtempursealy.com" to campaign for the removal of the three
executives, locked horns with Tempur Sealy first in February
when it expressed dissatisfaction with the company's
performance.
The activist investor had said then that it was in advanced
talks with potential CEO candidates.
Four independent proxy firms, including Institutional
Shareholder Services Inc and Glass, Lewis & Co LLC, had
recommended shareholders vote in favor of H Partners' proposal.
The hedge fund's success in having members removed from
Tempur Sealy's board follows activist investor Starboard Value
LP's ouster of Darden Restaurants Inc's entire board in
October.
The company did not disclose how many votes were cast in
favor or against the three directors in question. All other
board members were re-elected, Tempur Sealy said.
Tempur Sealy's shares were up 3.7 percent at $62.30 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen about 29 percent
in the past three years, while the S&P 500 Index had
risen 53 percent. Rival Select Comfort Corp had risen
nearly 59 percent in the same period.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)