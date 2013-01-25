版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Tempur-Pedic jumps in premarket after Q4 results, outlook

NEW YORK Jan 25 Tempur-Pedic International Inc : * Jumps 17.1 percent to $44.91 in premarket after Q4 results, outlook
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐