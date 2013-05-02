版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 3日 星期五 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Tempur Pedic-shares up 2.5 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK May 2 Tempur-Pedic International Inc : * Shares were up 2.5 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

