公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-Tempur Pedic-shares off 12.1 percent after the bell

NEW YORK Oct 23 Tempur-Pedic International Inc : * Shares off 12.1 percent after the bell following results

