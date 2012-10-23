版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-Tempur Pedic-shares extend decline, down 16.3 pct

NEW YORK Oct 23 Tempur-Pedic International Inc : * Shares extend decline, down 16.3 percent after the bell

