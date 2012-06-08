版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 8日 星期五 20:25 BJT

Tempur-Pedic to repurchase remaining shares under buyback plan

June 8 Tempur-Pedic International Inc said it would buy back the remaining $200 million of its shares under a current repurchase plan, days after the mattress maker's profit warning wiped out nearly half of its value.

Tempur-Pedic said its board deemed the buyback plan "appropriate" at this time.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐