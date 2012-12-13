版本:
New Issue-Tempur-Pedic sells $375 mln of notes

Dec 13 Tempur-Pedic International Inc on
Wednesday sold $375 million of senior unsecured notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, J.P. Morgan and
Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: TEMPUR-PEDIC INTL INC.

AMT $375 MLN     COUPON 6.875 PCT    MATURITY 12/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 100       FIRST PAY 6/15/2013
MOODY'S B3       YIELD 6.875 PCT     SETTLEMENT 12/19/2012
S&P B-PLUS       SPREAD 560 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A         MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE 4 YEARS*
    
 * MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

