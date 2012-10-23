Tempur-Pedic posts quarterly loss

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains; oil lifted by OPEC cut extension hopes
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
Oct 23 Specialty mattress maker Tempur-Pedic International Inc swung to a quarterly loss, hurt by higher expenses.
The company reported a third quarter net loss of $2.0 million, or 3 cents per share, from a profit of $61.95 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 9 percent to $347.9 million.
Shares of the Lexington, Kentucky-based company were down more than 15 percent in extended trading. They closed at $31.85 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Apple Inc will in the coming months start assembling its lower-priced iPhone SE models at a contract manufacturer's plant in the southern Indian technology hub of Bengaluru, an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
* Vimpelcom successfully enters into a multi-currency term and revolving facilities agreement of up to $2.25 billion with several international banks