Mattress maker Tempur-Pedic's quarterly sales rise

May 2 Mattress maker Tempur-Pedic International Inc's first-quarter sales rose 1.5 percent to $390.1 million, helped by the inclusion of $46.7 million of sales at recently-acquired Sealy Corp.

Tempur-Pedic completed the purchase of Sealy on March 18.

Tempur-Pedic's net income fell to $12.5 million, or 20 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $56.2 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 62 cents per share.