Mattress maker Tempur-Pedic's quarterly sales rise

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed, data awaited
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
May 2 Mattress maker Tempur-Pedic International Inc's first-quarter sales rose 1.5 percent to $390.1 million, helped by the inclusion of $46.7 million of sales at recently-acquired Sealy Corp.
Tempur-Pedic completed the purchase of Sealy on March 18.
Tempur-Pedic's net income fell to $12.5 million, or 20 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $56.2 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 62 cents per share.
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals presents IND-enabling data for bispecific immuno-oncology drug candidate, PRS-343, in poster session at the 2017 meeting of the American Association For Cancer Research (AACR)