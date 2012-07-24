UPDATE 1-Tempur-Pedic results beat on international growth

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
* Q2 EPS $0.45 vs est $0.38
* Q2 rev down 4 pct to $329.5 mln vs est $327.2 mln
* Raises FY12 EPS to $2.80 vs est $2.66
* Shares up 12 percent after market
July 24 Tempur-Pedic International Inc's quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, helped by growth in its international business, prompting the mattress maker to raise its full-year profit outlook.
The company now expects to earn $2.80 per share for the full year, above analysts' expectations of $2.66 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It had previously forecast earnings of $2.70 per share.
The outlook raise comes a month after the pioneer in the specialty beds market slashed its full-year forecast as it lost market share to fast-moving rivals.
Shares of Tempur-Pedic, which revolutionized the specialty beds market with foam-based technology originally developed by NASA, were up 12 percent at $30.20 in trading after the bell.
Tempur-Pedic said it is taking initiatives to strengthen its competitive position. It opened its first namesake retail store in Boston last week.
Tempur-Pedic, which competes with Sealy Corp and Select Comfort Corp, said net income for the second quarter fell to $29.1 million, or 45 cents per share, from $53.1 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue dropped 4 percent to $329.5 million.
However, international sales rose 8 percent to $102.8 million, contributing about 31 percent to the company's revenue.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 38 cents per share, on revenue of $327.2 million.
Shares of the Lexington, Kentucky-based company, which lost a third of its value in June, closed at $27.11 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.