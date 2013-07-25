UPDATE 2-Tempur Sealy slashes forecast on weak North America sales

* Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.36/shr vs est
$0.40/shr
* Second-quarter revenue doubles to $660.6 mln vs est $662.8
mln
* Cuts FY adj profit view to $2.25-$2.40/shr from $2.75/shr
earlier
* Cuts FY revenue view to $2.43-$2.45 bln from $2.50 bln
earlier
* Shares down 11 pct after market
By Maria Ajit Thomas
July 25 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy
International Inc slashed its full-year profit forecast
as it continued to battle weak sales at its high-end Tempur
brand in North America, while the acquisition of the mass-market
Sealy brand dragged down second-quarter gross margins.
Tempur Sealy's shares fell 11 percent to $37.50 in extended
trading, after closing at $41.96 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Thursday.
The company dominated the high-margin specialty mattress
market for years, but sales have taken a hit more recently due
to rising competition from Select Comfort Corp and
privately held Simmons Bedding Co and Serta Inc.
"We experienced softer than expected demand, and in
particular didn't experience the seasonal lift in demand by the
fourth of July," Tempur Sealy Chief Executive Mark Sarvary said
on a post-earnings call with analysts.
Tempur North America sales fell 4.9 percent in the second
quarter to $215.5 million.
The company expects sales at the division to be down 5 to 10
percent in the second half of 2013, but plans to increase
investment in advertising to boost sales.
"I do think (North America sales) will improve going
forward, but for right now the sales at Tempur are going to be
lower," Wedbush Securities analyst Joan Storms said.
The company, which completed the Sealy purchase in March,
cut its full-year adjusted profit outlook to between $2.25 and
$2.40 per share, from the $2.75 it forecast earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting profit of $2.75 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lexington, Kentucky-based Tempur Sealy lowered its full-year
sales forecast to between $2.43 billion and $2.45 billion, from
its earlier forecast of $2.50 billion.
The company also reported a 12.1 percentage point fall in
second-quarter gross margin to 38.6 percent, due to the
inclusion of Sealy, which has lower margins, and changes to its
product mix and higher new product launch costs.
For the quarter ended June 30, it reported a net loss of
$1.6 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a profit of
$29.1 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Tempur Sealy earned 36 cents per
share. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 40 cents
per share.
Sales more than doubled to $660.6 million in the quarter due
to the inclusion of Sealy sales, but fell slightly short of
market estimates of $662.8 million.