Australia's Ten Network says Lachlan Murdoch and second backer call time on debt

June 13 Australian television station Ten
Network Holdings Ltd said two high profile backers,
including News Corp co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch, have
informed it they won't extend their support for the company's
loan facility after 2017.
The youth-oriented free-to-air braodcaster said in a
statement on Tuesday that Murdoch's private company Illyria Pty
Ltd and Birketu Pty Ltd, owned by regional television owner
Bruce Gordon, would not extend a credit facility which expires
on Dec. 23, 2017.
