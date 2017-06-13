版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 08:27 BJT

Australia's Ten Network says Lachlan Murdoch and second backer call time on debt

June 13 Australian television station Ten Network Holdings Ltd said two high profile backers, including News Corp co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch, have informed it they won't extend their support for the company's loan facility after 2017.

The youth-oriented free-to-air braodcaster said in a statement on Tuesday that Murdoch's private company Illyria Pty Ltd and Birketu Pty Ltd, owned by regional television owner Bruce Gordon, would not extend a credit facility which expires on Dec. 23, 2017.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Richard Pullin)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐