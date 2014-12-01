Discovery, Foxtel to launch "lowball" bid for Australia's Ten - media

SYDNEY Dec 2 U.S. media giant Discovery
Communications and Australian pay-TV company Foxtel
will launch a "low-ball opening takeover bid" for Australia's
Ten Network Holdings, The Australian newspaper said in
an unsourced report on Tuesday.
Ten, which had lowest ratings of Australia's three
commercial broadcasters, last month appointed investment bank
Citigroup Inc to assess "a range of potential strategic
options" amid reports of takeover interest from media and
private equity companies.
A non-binding cash and share offer of A$020-A$0.25 per share
would be made on Tuesday and value Ten at A$510 million-A$664
million, The Australian reported.
Under the mooted deal, Foxtel will take a 14.9 per cent
stake in Ten as part of a dual-class shareholder structure that
allows the major shareholders to retain voting power, it said.
Discovery did not immediately respond to request for comment
outside regular U.S. office hours. Ten and Foxtel, which is
quarter owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, were not
immediately available for comment.
Murdoch's son Lachlan is one of Ten's biggest shareholders,
along with mining magnate Gina Rinehart and casino mogul James
Packer.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast)