Australia's Ten Network says talking with Murdoch's Foxtel about investment

SYDNEY, April 27 Australian television
broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd on Monday said it
is in talks with Rupert Murdoch's local cable TV operator Foxtel
about a potential investment in the struggling free-to-air
network.
The lowest-ranked network said in a statement to the
Australian Securities Exchange an ongoing review about its
ownership options "involves discussions with Foxtel about the
terms on which it may potentially invest in Ten".
Ten is the only one of Australia's three commercial
free-to-air broadcasters not to have an online streaming
service, and a deal with Foxtel could give it instant exposure
to Internet platforms that are competing with traditional TV.
Ten gave no further details about its talks with Foxtel,
which is half-owned by the Australian arm of News Corp
and half-owned by Australian telecoms giant Telstra Corp Ltd
.
In December, Ten, which ranks behind Seven West Media Ltd
and Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd in
terms of ratings, said it hired investment bank Citigroup
to help decide its ownership options after it received
approaches from several unspecified parties.
Australian media reported that America's Discovery
Communications and Foxtel were jointly preparing a
bid. Ten's statement on Monday made no mention of Discovery Co.
Ten, which reports half-yearly earnings on Thursday,
repeated a previous warning that its review of its ownership
options may not lead to a sale.
Ten shares, which have fallen 44.5 percent since January
2014, were up 1.2 percent in a higher overall market.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)