Australia's Ten Network confirms numerous takeover approaches

SYDNEY Dec 3 Australian television broadcaster
Ten Network Holdings Ltd said it has received buyout
approaches from "a number of parties" following earlier media
reports.
In a statement on Wednesday, Ten said Citigroup, which
it hired last month to help decide its future ownership,
received "non-binding, conditional proposals from a number of
parties in relation to transactions which ... could result in a
change of control of Ten".
Ten, which had the lowest ratings of Australia's three
commercial broadcasters, said a board committee will now
consider the proposals with Citigroup. It did not name the
parties which made proposals.
On Tuesday, local media reported America's Discovery
Communications and a local cable TV operator are
preparing a bid
Local media also said Discovery and Australian pay-TV
company Foxtel, which is half owned by Rupert Murdoch's News
Corp, will offer between A$0.20 and A$0.25 a share for
Ten, valuing it at A$510 million-A$664 million ($431
million-$561 million).
A sale of Ten, which had a market capitalisation of A$1
billion in January, would at that price be the strongest sign
yet of the pressure Australia's free to air broadcasters are
currently under as audiences switch to pay-per-view online
offerings and advertisers spend less.
In its statement, Ten said it "urges caution in dealing in
its shares on the basis of media speculation about potential
transactions involving the company".
Ten shares slid 6 percent on Tuesday to end at A$0.24,
having rebounded from a record low of A$0.18 in October when
reports of takeover approaches started.
(U.S. $1 = 1.1839 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye)