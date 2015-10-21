Australia waves through News Corp buy-in to struggling free-to-air Ten

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
SYDNEY Oct 22 Australia's antitrust regulator said on Thursday that it will let News Corp's local cable television company Foxtel buy a 15 percent stake of loss-making free-to-air broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd .
In a statement, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said that while the deal would align the interests of the Rupert Murdoch-controlled network and Ten, the companies "will continue to face competition from the remaining free-to-air networks" with regards to bidding for sports broadcast rights.
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.