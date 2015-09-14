Australian antitrust chief questions Murdoch play for Ten Network

SYDNEY, Sept 14 A proposal by Rupert Murdoch's
cable TV firm Foxtel to buy 15 percent of struggling broadcaster
Ten Network Holdings Ltd may hurt competition, an
Australian antitrust regulator said, in a sign that it may block
the A$77 million share sale.
Failure to clinch a deal would require loss-making Ten to
recommence its search for a financial lifeline as it trails
larger rivals Seven West Media Ltd and Nine
Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd in the ratings and as
more free-to-air viewers opt for streaming services like Netflix
Inc.
A key sticking point is the TV rights to big sporting
events.
Although Australian law prevents pay TV companies from
buying exclusive broadcast rights to certain sports matches, the
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is worried
that the proposal by Foxtel, of which Murdoch's News Corp
owns half, may make Foxtel less willing to negotiate
with other TV networks.
The deal "may increase the likelihood of Ten and Foxtel
entering into joint bids and other commercial arrangements for
acquisition of sports rights, to the exclusion of other
free-to-air networks", ACCC chairman Rod Sims said in a
statement on Monday.
Ten said in a statement that it believes the proposal will
increase competition in relevant markets.
The ACCC noted that Murdoch's son, Lachlan Murdoch, owns 8.5
percent of Ten and is executive co-chairman and a likely
shareholder of News Corp, saying "if the interests of Foxtel and
Mr Murdoch are aligned, this would be in effect the largest
shareholding block in Ten".
The regulator will make a final ruling on Oct. 22.
Ten shares climbed above Foxtel's proposed 15 cent
acquisition price, rising 1 cent to 17.5 cents. The stock is
still down a third from a June 12 peak.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)