Time Warner eyes $588 mln bid for Australia's Ten Network - media

SYDNEY Nov 10 U.S. media giant Time Warner Inc
has approached struggling Australian broadcaster Ten
Network Holdings Ltd about a A$680 million ($588
million) takeover bid, the Australian Financial Review reported
on Monday.
The indicative approach was pitched at A$0.25 per share and
"only intended to facilitate further discussions with you", AFR
reported, quoting an Oct. 6 letter from a Time Warner executive
to Ten's advisers, Citigroup.
Time Warner declined to comment, while Ten Network and
Citigroup were not immediately available for comment.
Last week, Ten announced it had appointed Citigroup to
assess "a range of potential strategic options", as media
reported it had fielded a joint takeover approach from U.S.
cable television giant Discovery Communications Inc
and Australian pay television firm Foxtel.
Shares in the company, which is backed by some of
Australia's richest people including Lachlan Murdoch, Gina
Rinehart and James Packer, have rallied on the takeover
speculation, lifting from an all-time low of A$0.18 last month
to close on Friday at A$0.27.
In October, the youth-focused channel, with the lowest
ratings of Australia's three commercial broadcasters last year,
posted a wider-than-expected annual net loss of A$168.32 million
($144.42 million) as revenue declined and costs rose. [ID:
nL3N0SA701]
(1 US dollar = 1.1555 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; editing by Andrew Roche)