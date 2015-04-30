UPDATE 2-Australia's Ten warns it may not survive surprise fall in advertising

(Adds analyst comment, industry context)
SYDNEY, April 30 Australia's Ten Network
Holdings Ltd on Thursday warned it may not survive an
unexpected fall in television advertising revenue as the
troubled broadcaster's half-yearly loss blew out to A$264
million ($211.02 million) due to impairment charges.
The warning, two months after top-rating network Seven West
Media Ltd wrote down its TV assets by A$1 billion,
underscores the immense pressure on Australia's free-to-air
broadcasters as audiences rush to online services like Netflix
Inc's newly established local unit.
It also adds a sense of urgency to the government's ongoing
review of pre-Internet competition laws that prevent traditional
media companies from diversifying, with any changes likely to
trigger a generational industry shake-up.
Youth-oriented Ten, which consistently rates the worst of
Australia's three commercial networks, is negotiating a possible
investment by News Corp's half-owned Foxtel cable TV
network. That stake would be limited to 15 percent under current
laws.
"There is a material uncertainty that may cast significant
doubt on the group's ability to continue as a going concern,"
Ten said in a filing, citing volatility in the advertising
market.
The company which counts some of Australia's richest people
among its shareholders expects to operate within the bounds of a
A$200 million funding facility for the next year, it added.
But if advertising fell more than forecast, "we would take
appropriate actions", Executive Chairman and CEO Hamish McLennan
told media and analysts in a teleconference.
Those actions could include raising debt or equity, as well
as a possible Foxtel stake, he said.
"We've got a strategic review underway at the moment," he
said.
Ten hired investment bank Citi in November to help it assess
takeover approaches, and this week named Foxtel as being
interested. Media reports said U.S. cable TV giant Discovery
Communications Inc was a potential investor but had
withdrawn.
The net loss for six months to Feb. 28 compared with a A$8
million loss for the same period last year and was caused by a
A$251 million impairment charge on the company's television
licences to "reflect recent advertising market volatility" and
lower growth forecasts, the company said.
Morningstar analyst Brian Han said looser media ownership
laws would give Ten a "bit of breathing space to get
consolidated".
"Maybe it wants to be consolidated out. Maybe it wants News
Corp to come riding in with its armour and save it," he said.
Ten shares were steady at 20.5 Australian cents in
mid-session, while the broader market fell nearly 1 percent.
($1 = 1.2511 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)