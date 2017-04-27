UPDATE 2-Fate of Australian TV network Ten in hands of billionaire trio

* New debt facility needed to continue as going concern -
Ten
* Debt guarantors may be reluctant to re-sign - analyst
* Shares fall 21 pct to record low
(Recasts throughout; adds analysts' comments)
By Jamie Freed and Jonathan Barrett
SYDNEY, April 27 Ten Network Holdings'
survival depends on three billionaire debt guarantors, including
News Corp Co-Chairman Lachlan Murdoch, after
Australia's third-largest TV network reported a A$232 million
($173 million) half-year loss in a weak advertising market.
Ten said on Thursday it needs to secure an amended or new
borrowing facility to ensure it could continue operating after a
long period of upheaval that couldn't restore the fortunes of
the once hugely popular youth-oriented network.
All three of Australia's free-to-air television networks are
under pressure as consumers increasingly view content online
through streaming services like Netflix and Amazon.com
Inc's Amazon Prime. But with a small market share and
modest advertising revenue, Ten is in the weakest position.
"As a result of the matters disclosed, there is a material
uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the group's
ability to continue as a going concern," Ten said in its
financial accounts.
The network has a A$200 million debt facility guaranteed by
Murdoch, businessman Bruce Gordon and Crown Resorts
casino magnate James Packer, due to expire in December.
"There may be some reluctance for the guarantors to re-sign,"
said Steve Allen, the managing director of media strategy firm
Fusion Strategy. "The free to air television market is under
extreme pressure right now."
Ten shares fell as much as 21.4 percent to a record low
during trading.
Representatives for Murdoch, Packer and Gordon did not
respond immediately to requests for comment.
The trio of businessmen, along with Australian mining
billionaire Gina Rinehart, have held prominent stakes, board
seats and roles in the company for the past several years with a
plan to fix the network.
This has included bids to recapture its dominance over
younger viewers once enticed by the reality television trend of
the 1990s and early 2000s.
"There's no easy way out," said media analyst Peter Cox.
"It simply lost its identity."
Allen of Fusion Strategy said Ten were going back to their
two principal overseas program partners, FOX and CBS, to
renegotiate those contracts and make some savings. A Ten
spokesman did not respond immediately to a request for comment
about any contract renegotiations with the two.
The bulk of Ten's half-year loss was attributable to a
A$214.5 million non-cash impairment on the value of its
television licence.
Ten said it expected to report an underlying loss before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of A$25 million to
A$30 million for the financial year ended Sept. 30, absent any
relief in television licence fees.
Ten Chief Executive Paul Anderson in February called on the
government to reduce licence fees and reform media laws.
($1 = 1.3376 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed and Jonathan Barrett in SYDNEY;
Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)