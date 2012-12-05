Australia's Ten Network announces $240 mln capital raising

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
MELBOURNE Dec 6 Ten Network Holdings Ltd , Australia's third-ranked television network, announced a capital raising of around A$230 million ($240.34 million) on Thursday to reduce debt and strengthen its capital structure.
Ten, which is struggling with weak advertising spending and competition from the internet, priced the offer at A$0.20 per share, a 38.5 percent discount to the company's closing price on December 4.
It is the second capital raising by Ten within six months after the company raised A$200 million in June.
Australian print and television networks are facing a tough market, with advertising depressed by a consumer spending drought and competition intensifying on the internet.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources