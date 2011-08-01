PREVIEW-Tenaris 2nd-quarter earnings seen up 27.8 percent

* What: Tenaris second-quarter results
* When: Thursday, Aug. 4
* Median net profit forecast: $377 million
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 1 Tenaris, the world's top
producer of seamless steel pipes for the energy industry, is
set to post higher second-quarter earnings due to stronger
sales and higher oil prices, a Reuters poll showed.
Tenaris, controlled by Argentina's Techint group, should
report a $377 million quarterly net profit, according to the
median forecast in a survey of four analysts. That would
represent a 27.8 percent increase from a year earlier.
Poll estimates for Tenaris' (TENA.BA)(TS.N)(TENR.MI)
quarterly profit ranged from $330 million to $395 million, up
from $295 million a year earlier. The company plans to report
its earnings on Thursday.
"We expect a new rise in sales volume in line with a
recovery of exploration," the Allaria Ledesma brokerage in
Buenos Aires said in a report, adding that prices are also
rising slightly more than costs.
Allaria Ledesma expects a 12 percent increase in earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, with a 1
percentage point margin of error.
For the first quarter, Tenaris posted a net profit of
$324.2 million as demand for its products surged.
[ID:nN05219700]
The fortunes of Tenaris are closely tied to energy
exploration. Analysts said the company's quarterly earnings
would once again reflect high global commodities prices,
especially for crude oil.
Luxembourg-based Tenaris is the fourth-most heavily
weighted stock on Argentina's Merval .MERV benchmark index,
accounting for 9.07 percent of it.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Luis Andres Henao;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)