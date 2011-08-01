PREVIEW-Tenaris 2nd-quarter earnings seen up 27.8 percent

* What: Tenaris second-quarter results

* When: Thursday, Aug. 4

* Median net profit forecast: $377 million

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 1 Tenaris, the world's top producer of seamless steel pipes for the energy industry, is set to post higher second-quarter earnings due to stronger sales and higher oil prices, a Reuters poll showed.

Tenaris, controlled by Argentina's Techint group, should report a $377 million quarterly net profit, according to the median forecast in a survey of four analysts. That would represent a 27.8 percent increase from a year earlier.

Poll estimates for Tenaris' (TENA.BA)(TS.N)(TENR.MI) quarterly profit ranged from $330 million to $395 million, up from $295 million a year earlier. The company plans to report its earnings on Thursday.

"We expect a new rise in sales volume in line with a recovery of exploration," the Allaria Ledesma brokerage in Buenos Aires said in a report, adding that prices are also rising slightly more than costs.

Allaria Ledesma expects a 12 percent increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, with a 1 percentage point margin of error.

For the first quarter, Tenaris posted a net profit of $324.2 million as demand for its products surged. [ID:nN05219700]

The fortunes of Tenaris are closely tied to energy exploration. Analysts said the company's quarterly earnings would once again reflect high global commodities prices, especially for crude oil.

Luxembourg-based Tenaris is the fourth-most heavily weighted stock on Argentina's Merval .MERV benchmark index, accounting for 9.07 percent of it. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)