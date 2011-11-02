PREVIEW-Tenaris 3rd-quarter net profit seen nearly flat

* What: Tenaris third-quarter earnings
* When: Thursday, Nov. 3
* Median net profit forecast: $299 million
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 3 Tenaris, the world's top
producer of seamless steel pipes for the energy industry, is
expected to post nearly unchanged third-quarter earnings as
stronger sales offset higher operational costs, a Reuters poll
showed.
Tenaris, controlled by Argentina's Techint group, should
report a $299 million quarterly net profit, according to the
median forecast in a survey of four analysts. That would
represent a 1.2 percent decrease from a year earlier.
Poll estimates for Tenaris' (TENA.BA)(TS.N)(TENR.MI)
quarterly profit ranged from $294 million to $320 million. The
company reported a net profit of $302.7 million in the third
quarter of 2010. [ID:nN04224196]
The company plans to report its earnings on Thursday.
In the third quarter, "rising costs should hit operational
margins and profits despite higher prices for products," an
analyst said.
Tenaris' fortunes are closely linked to energy exploration
and the company's earnings have reflected high global
commodities prices, especially crude oil.
In the second quarter, however, Tenaris posted a $304.7
million net profit -- far short of market forecasts -- because
operating income and margins were hit as cost increases
exceeded rises in average selling prices. [ID:nLDE7730JR]
The company's earnings could improve slightly this quarter
"due to favorable global conditions in the oil sector and
increased sales to Canada in particular," said Ruben Pascuali,
an analyst at Buenos Aires-based brokerage Mayoral Bursatil.
Luxembourg-based Tenaris is the second-most heavily
weighted stock on Argentina's MerVal .MERV benchmark stock
index, accounting for 14.56 percent of the index.
