PREVIEW-Tenaris 3rd-quarter net profit seen nearly flat

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 3 Tenaris, the world's top producer of seamless steel pipes for the energy industry, is expected to post nearly unchanged third-quarter earnings as stronger sales offset higher operational costs, a Reuters poll showed.

Tenaris, controlled by Argentina's Techint group, should report a $299 million quarterly net profit, according to the median forecast in a survey of four analysts. That would represent a 1.2 percent decrease from a year earlier.

Poll estimates for Tenaris' (TENA.BA)(TS.N)(TENR.MI) quarterly profit ranged from $294 million to $320 million. The company reported a net profit of $302.7 million in the third quarter of 2010. [ID:nN04224196]

The company plans to report its earnings on Thursday.

In the third quarter, "rising costs should hit operational margins and profits despite higher prices for products," an analyst said.

Tenaris' fortunes are closely linked to energy exploration and the company's earnings have reflected high global commodities prices, especially crude oil.

In the second quarter, however, Tenaris posted a $304.7 million net profit -- far short of market forecasts -- because operating income and margins were hit as cost increases exceeded rises in average selling prices. [ID:nLDE7730JR]

The company's earnings could improve slightly this quarter "due to favorable global conditions in the oil sector and increased sales to Canada in particular," said Ruben Pascuali, an analyst at Buenos Aires-based brokerage Mayoral Bursatil.

Luxembourg-based Tenaris is the second-most heavily weighted stock on Argentina's MerVal .MERV benchmark stock index, accounting for 14.56 percent of the index. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Richard Chang)