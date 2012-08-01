Tenaris says 2nd-qtr net income rises to $460.2 million

BUENOS AIRES Aug 1 Tenaris, the world's biggest producer of seamless steel pipes for the energy industry, said on Wednesday that second-quarter net income surged 51 percent from a year earlier to a higher-than-expected $460.2 million.

Analysts polled by Reuters at the start of the week had said they expected the company to report net income of $392.5 million, according to their median forecast.

Tenaris, based in Luxembourg, reported net income of $304.7 million in the April-June 2011 quarter.

"Our results during the second quarter continued to improve as our net sales rose sequentially, and we consolidated the margin improvements we made in the first quarter," the company said in a statement.

"Higher sales of premium products for deepwater operations in the Gulf of Mexico and Brazil and in the Eastern Hemisphere regions, as well as a partial recovery of line pipe shipments in Brazil, more than offset the impact of seasonally lower sales in Canada," the statement said.

Tenaris , controlled by Argentina's Techint group, had net income of $453.4 million in the first three months of this year.

It reported net sales of $2.8 billion in the second quarter of this year versus $2.4 billion in the same 2011 period and $2.6 billion in the first three months of this year.

The company is the third most heavily weighted stock on Argentina's MerVal benchmark stock index.