UPDATE 1-Ten Cate files claim against FieldTurf in US court

AMSTERDAM, Sept 26 Royal Ten Cate NV , a Dutch producer of artificial grass, said on Monday it is seeking more than $100 million in damages from FieldTurf, a former customer, in a U.S. district court for breach of contract and other claims.

Ten Cate, which makes synthetic grass fibres and turf used in Olympic hockey pitches and American National Football League stadiums, said it was seeking damages for libel, slander, false advertising and breach of contract.

"Our competitive advantage is a direct result of our significant investments in the quality and reputation of our company and its products during many years. We will (defend) ... the reputation of TenCate Grass and our products", said Guido Vliegen, director of TenCate's grass division, in a statement.

Frank Spaan, spokesman for Ten Cate, told Reuters FieldTurf had been one of Ten Cate's main customers until the two severed relations earlier this year. FieldTurf filed a product-related claim against Ten Cate last year, Spaan said.

FieldTurf could not be reached for immediate comment.

Ten Cate, which has a stock market value of about 550 million euros ($743.5 million), earlier this year raised its stake in a company called GreenFields, a "preferred producer" for global soccer body FIFA, saying this would give it greater quality control over the turf manufacturing process.

The Dutch company also makes materials used in the defence and aerospace industries, including composite materials used on the wings of the Airbus A380 and Defender M, a heat- and flame-resistant fabric used in uniforms worn by the U.S. military in Iraq and Afghanistan. ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Reporting By Sara Webb; Editing by David Holmes)