Tencent, Bank of Beijing launch $1.6 bln online banking tie-up

BEIJING, April 29 Bank of Beijing
will extend Tencent Holdings Ltd a 10 billion yuan
($1.6 billion) credit line, part of a partnership that helps the
Chinese Internet firm better compete in online finance with
rival Alibaba.
The partnership will focus on the bank's Jingyitong
initiative, which lets users swipe a chip-enabled card at
hospitals to obtain medical care and other services, Tencent and
Bank of Beijing said on Wednesday.
In January, Tencent began trial operations of its WeBank
service to issue loans to individuals and small and medium-sized
businesses. The service is endorsed by the Chinese government,
which is seeking to gradually open the banking sector dominated
by state giants.
The sector is hotly contested by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
, which has said it would launch its own internet bank
in June.
($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Miral Fahmy)