Tencent splurges with HK$1.7 billion worth of shares in surprise birthday giveaway

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 11 Chinese tech giant Tencent
Holdings Ltd is giving its employees more than HK$1.7
billion ($220 million) worth of company shares to help celebrate
its 18th anniversary.
Asia's most valuable listed company will give every employee
300 company shares to mark its foundation on November 11, 1998,
it said on its official WeChat account on Friday afternoon.
The giveaway accompanies an online shopping frenzy in China
on Friday with sales celebrating Singles Day led by Tencent
rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
With Tencent stock at HK$200 apiece - making it the most
valuable company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange - the
giveaway is worth HK$60,000 ($7,735) to each of the firm's
31,557 employees.
Tencent founder and chairman Pony Ma has been giving away
virtual "red envelopes" with amounts ranging from 188 yuan to
1,888 yuan on WeChat on Friday. Tencent prepared 30 million yuan
worth of gift money for its current and former employees and
contractors to thank them for their contribution and mark its
"coming-of-age", according to the WeChat post.
"(Alibaba founder) Jack Ma's employees are busy sweating
over-time, Pony Ma's employees are busy counting cash" - a
popular joke circulated among Tencent employees and on Chinese
internet.
Alibaba on Friday smashed its own sales record 15 hours
into the 24-hour discount shopping event that is now the world's
largest shopping bonanza.
Alibaba is expected to rake in more than $20 billion in
sales by the end of the day after overtaking last year's total
of $14.3 billion on Friday evening.
The date of Tencent's foundation coincides with that of the
festival also known as "Double 11" that has become a key
barometer of Chinese consumer sentiment. Alibaba first launched
the event in 2009 to encourage consumers without a partner to
treat themselves.
The shares will be given to Tencent employees in three equal
batches in three years starting from next week, according to an
internal email seen by Reuters.
($1 = 7.7571 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Ruth
Pitchford)