CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Former Tencent employees, including Alibaba exec, held in graft probe

(Corrects headline. Tencent did not identify the Alibaba
executive as one of those taken into custody. Alibaba did.)
BEIJING, July 9 China's leading social network
and online media company Tencent Holdings Ltd said
late on Thursday that around half a dozen former employees had
been detained by the authorities as part of an ongoing graft
investigation.
It did not name those detained, but a spokesman for rival
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said Patrick Liu, president
of the e-commerce giant's digital entertainment unit, who was
previously head of Tencent Video, was also taken into custody.
"An internal investigation brought to light bribery and
corruption among some online video employees," Tencent said in a
statement. "The police have been notified and we are waiting for
the results."
Tencent said five or six former employees had been detained
by Chinese authorities and the investigation was ongoing.
Liu and other former members of Tencent's video business
left the company following a leadership reshuffle around 2013,
later joining Alibaba.
"We understand Patrick Liu with our digital entertainment
unit has been detained by the authorities. This issue is related
to his time at Tencent and has nothing to do with Alibaba,"
Alibaba spokesman Bob Christie said in an email.
A Bloomberg reporter first tweeted that Liu had been taken
into custody on Thursday.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru and Paul Carsten in
BEIJING; Editing by Ted Kerr and Ian Geoghegan)