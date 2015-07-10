UPDATE 3-Former Tencent employees, including Alibaba exec, held in China graft probe

(Adds latest statements from companies, details)
By Paul Carsten and Arathy S Nair
BEIJING/BENGALURU, July 10 Chinese authorities
have detained about half a dozen former employees of Tencent
Holdings Ltd for alleged corruption and bribery, as
well as a current Alibaba Group Holding Ltd executive,
the two companies said.
Amid a continuing crackdown on corruption by Chinese
President Xi Jinping, Tencent said in a statement on Friday
"five or six" people were detained, including two surnamed Zhang
and Yue.
"An internal investigation brought to light bribery and
corruption among some online video employees ... The police have
been notified and we are waiting for the results," the company
said in a previous statement.
The alleged wrongdoing occurred when current Alibaba
executive Patrick Liu was heading the social networking and
entertainment firm's online video unit, according to Tencent.
An Alibaba spokeswoman said late on Thursday that Liu was
taken into custody by the Public Security Bureau.
Liu could not be reached for comment.
E-commerce giant Alibaba and Tencent, China's biggest social
networking and entertainment firm, are the country's two biggest
Internet companies. The two have clashed with increasing
frequency as they move away from their core businesses and both
push into areas like online entertainment, spending hundreds of
millions of dollars on video streaming platforms and music.
"We understand Patrick Liu with our digital entertainment
unit has been detained by the authorities," Alibaba spokesman
Bob Christie said in an email. "This issue is related to his
time at Tencent and has nothing to do with Alibaba."
Liu and other former members of Tencent's video business
left the company in 2013 and joined Alibaba later that year.
Tencent and Liu went to court in 2014 over a contract
dispute concerning a confidentiality and non-compete agreement
which Liu unsuccessfully tried to appeal against, according to
official Chinese court records.
Alibaba said on its official Weibo microblog it was
"extremely shocked" by the detention of Liu, who is also an
executive director at Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd.
Alibaba has arranged for Liu's duties to be handled in his
absence to protect Alibaba Pictures' shareholders, will provide
him with legal support and that young people make mistakes, the
company said.
"Patrick Liu was a former member of Tencent's management,
and is suspected of corruption while in his position - this far
exceeds the boundaries of making mistakes and violated the
company's rules, as well as violating the law," Tencent said in
its own Weibo post on Friday.
"Making mistakes can be forgiven, but how can breaking the
law be tolerated?"
(Editing by Stephen Coates and Kenneth Maxwell)