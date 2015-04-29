UPDATE 1-China's Tencent to buy 14.6 pct stake in Glu Mobile

(Adds details, background, shares)
April 29 Tencent Holdings Ltd, the
dominant social networking and online entertainment company in
China, has agreed to buy 14.6 percent of mobile game developer
Glu Mobile Inc for $126 million.
Shares of Glu Mobile, which developed Deer Hunter and Kim
Kardashian: Hollywood games, rose about 24 percent in extended
trading on Wednesday.
Tencent has been aggressive in taking on giants such as
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Xiaomi Inc in
the smart hardware industry.
Tencent launched on Tuesday an operating system for
internet-connected devices such as TVs and watches that is open
to all developers.
The Chinese company will pay $6 per share for its stake in
Glu Mobile, which represents a premium of about 11 percent to
the stock's closing price on Wednesday.
Tencent will buy the shares in two tranches: 12.5 million
shares on Wednesday followed by a further 8.5 million some time
in the second quarter.
Cowen and Co LLC provided a fairness opinion to Glu Mobile's
board in connection with the deal.
Glu Mobile's shares were trading at $6.69 after the bell.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)