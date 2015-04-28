Tencent takes on Alibaba, Xiaomi with open smart hardware operating system

| BEIJING, April 28
BEIJING, April 28 China's Tencent Holdings Ltd
launched on Tuesday an operating system for
internet-connected devices such as TVs and watches that is open
to all developers, taking on domestic rivals Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd and Xiaomi Inc in the smart
hardware space.
Tencent Operating System (OS) and TOS+ allow manufacturers
and developers to freely use the platform if they agree to share
revenue. This model mirrors Google Inc's Android
mobile OS, and could help Tencent replicate the U.S. firm's
conquest of the majority of the world's smartphones.
Tencent is the dominant social networking and online
entertainment company in China, and the success of its OS would
deepen its control over users' screens. Tencent's WeChat mobile
messaging app is the most widely used for communication, and is
also popular for shopping, gaming and other mobile services such
as hailing a taxi.
"We want to inject more content into smart hardware systems
and have connectivity across different terminals," Zhong
Xiangping, head of TOS+, told the Global Mobile Internet
Conference in Beijing.
Tencent, e-commerce giant Alibaba, which develops the Yun
Operating System (OS), and smartphone maker Xiaomi have already
made forays into smart hardware, with internet-connected TVs,
fitness bands and air purifiers.
Their systems for both mobile and hardware offer an
alternative to Google's services, many of which are unusable in
China, including key features for Android, due to several
factors including censorship and licensing issues.
Tencent said it wanted to layer the Android-based TOS+ over
smart hardware, from TVs to watches and virtual reality
headsets. That would mean playing games on a TV using a
smartphone, or using a TOS+ smart watch to make payments from a
handset, Zhong said.
Earlier this month, Alibaba formed a 'smart living' business
unit as it races to introduce internet and computing
capabilities to various kinds of everyday products.
The company's finance affiliate Ant Financial also teamed
with Xiaomi to jointly develop mobile payment systems using
wearable technology.
Baidu Inc, China's biggest search engine, is also
developing its own Android-based smart watch OS, DuWear,
compatible with Sony Corp, Lenovo Group Ltd's
Motorola and LG Corp wearables. The DuWear Watch is
set to go on sale in June.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)