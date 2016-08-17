Tencent Q2 profit beats forecast; revenue grows at fastest pace in over 3 yrs

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
BEIJING Aug 17 Tencent Holdings Ltd, China's biggest social network and online entertainment firm, posted a 47 percent jump in second-quarter profit, beating analysts' estimates, as revenue grew at its fastest rate in more than three years.
Net income for the quarter ended June rose to 10.9 billion yuan ($1.64 billion), outpacing estimates of 9.8 billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts.
Tencent's quarterly revenue climbed 52 percent, the fastest pace since the fourth quarter of 2012, to 35.7 billion yuan ($5.38 billion), trumping an average forecast of 33.2 billion yuan, based on a Thomson Reuters poll of 11 analysts. ($1 = 6.6332 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.