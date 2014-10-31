Tencent teams up with IBM to offer business software over the cloud

BEIJING Oct 31 Tencent Holdings Ltd
said on Friday it would collaborate with International Business
Machines Corp (IBM) on a new cloud software business for
corporate customers, a marked departure for one of the dominant
forces in China's consumer Internet industry.
Best known for its popular WeChat messaging app and its
online games rather than business software, Tencent said its
cloud unit would now target small and medium enterprises in the
healthcare and "smart city" industries.
Many technology firms are jockeying for a slice of China's
enterprise software market, which promises to grow sharply in
coming years as businesses modernize their IT operations and
move data onto the cloud.
Tencent's alliance with IBM, which has deep experience
providing computing and consulting services to corporate
clients, provides the Shenzhen company a competitive answer to
its Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's nascent
cloud efforts.
An e-commerce giant, Alibaba has been slowly building its
cloud unit, which recorded just $38 million in revenue in the
three months ended June 30.
Tencent said it would tap IBM for its "industry expertise
and enterprise reach" but did not disclose financial terms of
the deal.
For IBM, the Tencent deal is just the latest in a recent
spate of new software partnerships in China, where its hardware
sales have been sliding.
IBM announced a deal earlier this year to install its
cutting-edge DB2 database software on Chinese rival Inspur
International Ltd's machines. Big Blue also agreed to
license its database and big data technology to Chinese software
vendor Yonyou Software Co Ltd.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih)