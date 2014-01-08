CORRECTED-High-stakes games: Tencent rolls the dice on mobile

(Corrects paragraph 10 figure to 338 mln yuan from $338 mln;
removes statement that Tencent made no money from mobile games
in 2012)
By Paul Carsten and Pete Sweeney
BEIJING/SHANGHAI Aug 14 Tencent Holdings
, China's largest Internet company by revenue, is
betting that one-upmanship between friends playing addictive
mobile games will boost revenue from WeChat, a social messaging
app used by over half of all Chinese smartphone users.
The company, led by billionaire CEO and Chairman Pony Ma,
last week released an update to WeChat, or Weixin, hoping the
addition of games, paid-for emoticons, or stickers, and a mobile
payment system will help it cash in on a client base of more
than 300 million people.
Tencent doesn't charge users to download and play WeChat's
'freemium' games such as Tiantian Ai Xiaochu, which is similar
to "Candy Crush Saga", the world's top grossing app, according
to Think Gaming. Instead, WeChat's social networking features
encourage friendly competition between players and their
contacts by sharing scores. By paying for in-game upgrades -
such as buying extra lives - users temporarily get one-up on
their friends, and Tencent gets their money.
In looking to monetise its mobile platform, Tencent is
following the likes of South Korean firm Kakao Inc's KakaoTalk
and Japan's NHN Corp's Line. Three months after Kakao released
Kakao Game last August, its monthly revenue soared ninefold to
$35.3 million. Tencent has a 13.8 percent stake in Kakao.
To achieve similar success Tencent needs games, and is
willing to pay top dollar to bring in talent, not just in China,
but globally.
"We're going to buy into high-end game developers and start
developing free-to-play content for developing markets," Steve
Gray, the executive in charge of game development at Tencent,
told Reuters at a gaming industry panel in Shanghai last month.
Investors in Tencent, which is more than 30 percent owned by
South African media group Naspers Ltd, hope WeChat's
hook into game players will boost revenue. The company's shares
have risen around 48 percent so far this year, the best
performer on the Hang Seng index, valuing Tencent at
around $88 billion.
The company on Tuesday denied a newspaper report that it
plans to list WeChat as a spin-off company in Singapore.
Unlike rivals Baidu Inc, the owner of China's
biggest Internet search engine, and Alibaba Group,
the country's leading e-commerce company, whose first-quarter
revenue of $959 million and $1.38 billion, respectively,
depended mostly on advertising, Tencent's quarterly revenue of
$2.18 billion was fuelled by computer games such as its popular
"League of Legends".
For 2014, WeChat will account for 2.95 billion yuan ($482
million) of Tencent's revenue, Barclays estimates, and mobile
games could make up 73 percent of that. Tencent reported revenue
of 338 million yuan ($55.86 million) from mobile games in
January-March this year.
Tencent announces its second-quarter results later on
Wednesday.
HIGH MULTIPLES
The fastest way for Tencent to fill its game development
pipeline is to buy existing developers, but that's not cheap,
said Gray, noting some target firms can be priced at 50-60 times
their annual revenue - far more than the 20-30 times companies
typically pay for web browser game developers.
The potential profits from mobile games can make these high
valuations worthwhile, but not always. "(A company can) have a
breakout hit and everybody's like 'Whoah, they can do this!'
Then it turns out they just got lucky," said Gray.
Other companies eager to push into the very profitable
mobile arena are taking a more cautious approach.
"We're looking to buy smaller studios," said Jazy Zhang,
chief financial officer at Chinese video game company Giant
Interactive Group, adding the company's strategy is to
start with a minority stake then scale up if the games do well.
Like Gray, Zhang expressed dismay at the high multiples being
asked for mobile games developers, which she compared with
Giant's single-digit multiple valuation.
Developers from overseas, meanwhile, are looking to tap
China's developer talent pool and lower costs to break into the
rapidly growing market. "There's a lot of great engineering
talent here," said Michael Li, general manager of Kabam, a
U.S.-based mobile games developer with rights to games for
popular franchises like "The Hobbit" and "Fast and Furious".
Not only is it cheaper to develop in China, but the industry
is already accustomed to the free-to-play gaming market, part of
the reason Kabam has focused on buying Chinese developers as it
grows. Large companies like Tencent and Giant are only now
getting into mobile seriously, said Kabam's Li, making the
landscape for developers increasingly competitive.
GOOD FOR GOOGLE?
WeChat's new function as a platform for games distribution
could help solve another issue for developers: China's highly
fragmented Android appstore market. The Google Inc
smartphone operating system dominates China, with more than
two-thirds market share in April-June, according to Kantar
Worldpanel, but its Google Play appstore has been muscled out by
local third-party players, data from iResearch shows.
WeChat's reach of more than 300 million users across both
Android and Apple Inc's iOS means developers will be
able to avoid the challenge of getting their games on to as many
stores as possible, as they can simply partner with Tencent
instead. In turn, less competitive third parties may die out.
For now, Tencent's focus is on ensuring WeChat's games are
good enough that customers spend money on them. "User
acquisition is not free, but it is absolutely critical to
everything," said Gray.
At the same time, increasingly popular smartphones and
tablets are becoming more powerful, development costs are
rising, and laptop and PC sales are flattening. Market tracker
IDC predicts China's smartphone market will be worth close to
$118 billion by 2017, up from a forecast $80 billion this year.
"The technologies are different, the challenges are
different, and for teams that have done it on mobile, probably
there's a higher premium," said Kabam's Li, referring to the
price of buying game developers.
"That said, I think these numbers are ridiculous."
($1=6.0512 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)