Tencent considered real-name registration for QQ - paper

SHANGHAI Jan 12 The boss of China's largest Internet company by revenue, Tencent Holdings, said he considered real-name registration for its QQ instant messaging product but shelved it due to privacy concerns, the Southern Daily newspaper reported on Thursday.

At the Municipal People's Congress in Nanshan on Wednesday, Pony Ma said Tencent considered implementing a real-name system for users but that privacy and cybersecurity concerns put the plan on the backburner. QQ is China largest and most popular instant-messaging platform.

The Beijing city government said in December it would tighten control over popular microblogs that have vexed authorities with their rapid dissemination of news, by giving users three months to register with their real names or face legal consequences.

The cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen also announced in late December that they would require microblog operators to register users with their real names. Tencent is based in Shenzhen and would need to register the real names of their microblog users.

Faced with questions at the Municipal People's Congress about criminal activity conducted over QQ, Ma said: "If there are people now using the telephone to conduct prostitution, is it the responsibility of the telecom operators to change that behavior?"

Ma was quoted as saying, that for QQ, the question of real-name registration, privacy and security were mutually contradictory and to implement a real name system would require more analysis.