Tencent fourth quarter revenue beats estimates on gaming, social media

UPDATE 1-HKEX proposes new board to list companies with different voting rights
* HKEX considering Nasdaq-style private market to track delisted firms (Adds CEO comments, details of proposals)
HONG KONG/BEIJING, March 17 Tencent Holdings Ltd , China's biggest social network and online entertainment firm, saw fourth-quarter revenue rise 45 percent, beating analyst estimates and recording the strongest growth in three years, driven by gaming and social media.
Revenue for the quarter ending December rose to 30.4 billion yuan ($4.69 billion), above estimates of 27.88 billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 12 analysts.
Tencent's quarterly net income rose 22 percent to 7.16 billion yuan, its slowest growth in three quarters. ($1 = 6.4852 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Paul Carsten)
PARIS, Jan 19 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Thursday that sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, beating market expectations, driven by robust demand in the United States, its top market, and improving sales in China.
PARIS, Jan 19 France's Safran said on Thursday it had launched an agreed cash offer worth 29.47 euros per share for aircraft seats manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace to create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.