Tencent Q3 revenue up 34 percent, above estimates

BEIJING Nov 10 Tencent Holdings Ltd, China's biggest social network and online entertainment firm, saw third quarter revenue rise 34 percent, beating analyst estimates, its fastest growth rate in five quarters, partly from a surge in online advertising income.
Revenue for the quarter ending September rose 34 percent year-on-year to 26.59 billion yuan ($4.18 billion), above estimates of 25.26 billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 15 analysts.
Tencent's net quarterly income hit 7.45 billion yuan, versus estimates of 7.67 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.3603 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
