Tencent CEO sells shares worth $387 mln in the China internet firm

BRIEF-U.S. FDA says granted approval of Brineura to Biomarin Pharmaceutical
* Granted approval of Brineura to Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc
BEIJING Dec 10 The chairman and chief executive of Tencent Holdings Ltd has cashed in shares worth HK$3 billion ($387 million)in the Chinese internet firm this month, according to regulatory filings made with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
CEO Pony Ma, who co-founded Tencent in 1998 and helped turn it into one of the world's most influential internet firms, sold a total of 25 million shares between Dec. 2 and Dec. 5, at prices ranging between HK$118.61 and HK$119.97.
A Tencent spokeswoman said the sale was related to Ma's "personal wealth management". Ma himself was not immediately available to comment.
Local media had reported that Ma recently bought into China's Ping An Insurance Group via a private share placement.
The placement raised a total of HK$36.5 billion and involved up to ten investors, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd executive chairman Jack Ma, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The Tencent shares Ma sold accounted for less than 0.5 percent of the company's outstanding stock. Even after the sale, Ma remains Tencent's largest individual shareholder with a 9.87 percent stake.
Ma last sold Tencent shares in 2011, although on a smaller scale. The stock was trading about 1.9 percent down in midday trade in Hong Kong, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was 0.23 percent lower.
Ma, 43, was named China's third-richest person with an estimated $14 billion fortune, according to Hurun Report, which compiles an annual list of China's wealthy. ($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Gerry Shih and Beijing newsroom)
* Granted approval of Brineura to Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc
SAN FRANCISCO, April 27 Facebook Inc acknowledged on Thursday that it has become a battleground for governments seeking to manipulate public opinion in other countries and outlined new measures it is taking to combat what it calls “information operations” that go well beyond the phenomenon known as fake news.
NEW YORK, April 27 Options traders are betting that the U.S. technology sector's strong rally has more room to run as big industry names Microsoft Corp, Intel Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc get set to report quarterly results.