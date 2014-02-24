Tenet, Aetna sign contract to expand healthcare services

Feb 24 Tenet Healthcare Corp on Monday
said it signed a two-year agreement with insurer Aetna Inc
to provide healthcare services to Aetna members at
Tenet's hospitals and outpatient centers.
The agreement, which went into effect on Jan. 1, expands the
relationship between the companies to include all of Tenet's
facilities and also implements accountable care organization
(ACO) arrangements in Texas and Arizona.
The ACO healthcare delivery model, encouraged under the
Affordable Care Act, aims to improve the quality of healthcare
while slowing spending growth. ACO participants agree to cost
and quality targets, such as lowering hospital readmission rates
and reducing patients' blood pressure and cholesterol levels,
and then share savings tied to meeting those goals.
Dallas-based Tenet, the third-largest U.S. for-profit
hospital chain with 77 hospitals and 186 outpatient centers, has
been one of the first among its peers in the for-profit sector
to experiment with the ACO approach.