March 14 Tenet Healthcare Corp said on Wednesday its chief financial officer, Biggs Porter, will resign effective March 30 to become CFO of Fluor Corp .

Tenet President and Chief Executive Trevor Fetter will act as the company`s chief financial officer on an interim basis until a replacement is found.

Porter had been Tenet's CFO since June 2006.

The company said Porter will join Fetter today to speak at the Barclays Capital Global Healthcare Conference.