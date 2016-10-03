版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 23:30 BJT

Tenet Healthcare to pay more than $513 mln over fraud scheme -Justice Dept

WASHINGTON Oct 3 U.S. hospital chain Tenet Healthcare Corp and two of its Atlanta-area units will pay over $513 million to resolve criminal charges and civil claims relating to a scheme to defraud the United States and to pay kickbacks in exchange for patient referrals, the Justice Department said on Monday.

Tenet subsidiaries Atlanta Medical Center Inc and North Fulton Medical Center Inc have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay healthcare kickbacks and bribes in plea agreements that remain subject to court approvals, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐