Ex-Tenet Healthcare executive charged in fraud scheme -U.S. Justice Dept

WASHINGTON Feb 1 A former senior executive of U.S. hospital chain Tenet Healthcare Corp has been charged for his alleged role in a $400 million scheme to defraud the U.S. government, the Georgia and South Carolina Medicaid programs, and Tenet patients, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Dallas resident John Holland, 60, was charged with one count of mail fraud, one count of healthcare fraud and two counts of major fraud against the United States, the department said in a statement. Holland made an initial appearance on Wednesday in a Florida court, the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)