版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 2日 星期五 02:41 BJT

Tenet Healthcare accelerates deal to rejoin Humana's network

NEW YORK, June 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp said on Thursday that it had struck a deal to bring its hospitals, outpatient centers and clinics back into health insurer Humana Inc's network effective today.

Tenet had previously said that its operations would be phased back in network between June and October.

It has been out-of-network for Humana's members since late last year due to failed contract negotiations between the two companies.

Shares of Tenet were up 91 cents, or 5.5 percent, at $17.45 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Andrew Hay)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐