Tenet Healthcare accelerates deal to rejoin Humana's network

NEW YORK, June 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp
said on Thursday that it had struck a deal to bring its
hospitals, outpatient centers and clinics back into health
insurer Humana Inc's network effective today.
Tenet had previously said that its operations would be
phased back in network between June and October.
It has been out-of-network for Humana's members since late
last year due to failed contract negotiations between the two
companies.
Shares of Tenet were up 91 cents, or 5.5 percent, at $17.45
on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
