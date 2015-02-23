UPDATE 1-Tenet posts fourth-quarter profit versus year-ago loss

(Adds CEO comments, admissions data, other background)

Feb 23 Tenet Healthcare Corp on Monday posted a fourth-quarter net profit compared with a year-ago loss as more patients visited its hospitals due to an improving economy and the expansion of health coverage to more Americans.

U.S. hospitals are benefiting from the extension of insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act through government-run marketplaces and an expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor.

An improving economy that is creating more jobs also means more patients who have commercial insurance are seeking medical care, Tenet Chief Executive Trevor Fetter said.

"There is a bit of a nationwide trend taking place right now for greater consumption of healthcare services even though healthcare prices are fairly flat," Fetter said in an interview.

Tenet, the third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital operator, also said it has gained market share by building outpatient centers and emergency departments to attract more patients.

The company is focused on offering convenient care at a reasonable price and demonstrating high levels of clinical quality, Fetter said.

Tenet said its adjusted patient admissions, which include both inpatient and outpatient figures, rose 4.5 percent from the same period a year ago, at its facilities operated for at least one year.

Uninsured and charity admissions declined by 21.9 percent. Medicaid admissions increased 9 percent.

Tenet posted net income in the quarter of $61 million, or 61 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $24 million, or 24 cents, a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 45.5 percent to $646 million. Net operating revenue grew 15 percent to $4.47 billion.

The Dallas-based company also confirmed its outlook for 2015 EBITDA, excluding special items, in a range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion.