Tenet Healthcare posts net loss on legal costs

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp on Monday posted a net loss in the second quarter, hurt by litigation-related costs.
The third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain cited an agreement in principle with the U.S. government to resolve a previously disclosed investigation into services provided to Hispanic patients who were referred to four of its hospitals.
The company reported a net loss in the second quarter from continuing operations of $44 million, or 44 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $60 million, or 60 cents, a year ago. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.