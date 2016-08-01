UPDATE 1-Tenet Healthcare earnings miss, shares slip

(Adds details of earnings, share price)

Aug 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp on Monday posted a second-quarter net loss, hurt by larger-than-expected costs to settle a federal investigation into patient referrals at some of its hospitals.

Shares of the company fell 4.9 percent in extended trading.

The third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain cited an agreement in principle with the U.S. government to settle, for $514 million, the previously disclosed probe into services provided to Hispanic patients referred to its hospitals. Tenet had previously reserved $407 million to settle the matter, it said in a statement.

The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $44 million, or 44 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $60 million, or 60 cents, a year ago.

Tenet said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding special items, were $617 million. Analysts had expected about $624.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters/I/B/E/S.

Tenet affirmed its full-year EBITDA estimate of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion, excluding special items.