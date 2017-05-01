Tenet Healthcare posts smaller quarterly loss

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp reported a narrower loss on Monday, as the for-profit U.S. hospital operator took a smaller charge related to consolidation of facilities.
Net loss attributable to Tenet's shareholders narrowed to $53 million, or 53 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $59 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net operating revenue fell to $4.81 billion from $5.04 billion.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668