版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 20:04 BJT

Tenet first-quarter net income declines

May 8 Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp reported lower quarterly earnings, hurt by higher bad debt expense.

Tenet, which released preliminary first-quarter results in late April, said on Tuesday net income in the period was $58 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with $73 million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago.

Net operating revenue rose 2.2 percent to $2.35 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐