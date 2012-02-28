UPDATE 4-Tenet says delayed payments from insurers hit results

* Q4 income excluding items 10 cents per share

* Analysts had forecast 14 cents per share

* Shares close up 1 percent at $5.71 on NYSE

By Susan Kelly

Feb 28 Tenet Healthcare Inc on Tuesday said delayed reimbursements from some insurers caused it to report fourth-quarter earnings below analyst estimates, but the third largest U.S. hospital chain raised its full-year outlook because it expects to be paid later in the year.

The company also posted a net loss in the fourth quarter after restructuring debt to reduce interest expense.

Tenet executives said they were working with several managed care providers to settle accounts as part of the normal course of business. Speaking on a conference call with analysts, they declined to specify which insurers owe the company payments, citing the confidential nature of the discussions.

"While we recognize this timing issue could create some noise, we would characterize Tenet's results as in line and its operations as stable," Barclays Capital analyst Adam Feinstein said in a note to clients.

Tenet said patient volume growth was the strongest since early 2008, before the economy slipped into recession, boosted by physician recruitment efforts and the acquisition of a number of additional outpatient facilities.

Orthopedic surgeries, a specialty that saw demand weaken considerably in recent years as Americans lost jobs or medical coverage, were up in some regions of the country.

Open-heart surgeries, spinal surgeries and trauma procedures all grew in the quarter compared with a year ago.

Morningstar analyst Michael Waterhouse said demand for healthcare services may be starting to recover.

"It does seem that patients are slowly coming back to the marketplace after delaying some of these procedures with the economy," Waterhouse said.

Tenet posted a net loss of $76 million, or 17 cents per share, hurt by costs for the early debt restructuring. That compared with a net profit of $74 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago.

Fourth-quarter income excluding debt-related costs was 10 cents per share, up from 8 cents a share in the same period a year ago but below the average analyst estimate of 14 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, increased 4.6 percent to $294 million.

Net operating revenue in the quarter rose 5.4 percent to $2.23 billion, boosted by stronger patient trends and better pricing for its services.

Admissions increased 0.3 percent in the quarter and surgeries rose 3.2 percent.

Dallas-based Tenet said it raised its forecast for 2012 adjusted EBITDA to a range of $1.225 billion to $1.350 billion as it anticipates receiving favorable settlements from various insurers. In January Tenet forecast 2012 adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion.

Tenet shares closed up 6 cents, or 1.06 percent, at $5.71 on the New York Stock Exchange.